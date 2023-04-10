ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Agricultural University granted patents for two machines

April 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Banana sucker uprooting machine:

The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has won patents for two machines that can be used for extracting banana suckers from the soil without damage and for peeling coleus (Chinese potato).

The ‘Banana sucker uprooting machine’ can be used for extracting banana suckers (shoots that develops from a lateral bud on the rhizome) from the mother plant without any damage. Ordinarily, this is done using a sharp hatchet and spade where chances of damage are higher. The machine was developed by Jayan P. R., Dean of Faculty (Agricultural Engineering), students Harikrishnan M. and Aswathy V., and research assistant K. R. Ajithkumar. The machine is driven by hydraulic power either directly or through power sources such as a tractor hydraulic system.

The  power-operated rotary coleus peeling machine

The ‘Power-operated rotary coleus peeling machine was developed by Jayan P. R., and T. R. Gopalakrishnan, Director of Research(Rtd), KAU. The Coleus (Chinese potato - ‘Koorka’) peeler is set as an attachment to a wet grinder. It consists of a peeling unit and a directing rod. Raw coleus is fed into the rotating drum with water added to it. When the equipment is switched on, the directing rod passes the coleus and it gets in contact with the peeling mesh for subsequent peeling. The capacity of the peeler is 15 kg per hour.

The two machines were developed and tested at the Kelappaji College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Tavanur.

