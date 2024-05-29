ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Agricultural University convocation held

Published - May 29, 2024 10:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The convocation of the Kerala Agricultural University held at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, on Wednesday.

Staying ahead of the learning and technology curve is the major challenge in the constantly evolving landscape of agricultural innovation, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Wednesday.

Mr. Khan was addressing the convocation of the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) for the year 2023 held at the College of Agriculture, Thiruvananthapuram. The tools of the trade are changing with precision agriculture which utilises sensors, drones and artificial intelligence-mediated data analytics, the Governor said.

Research on developing disease resistance and climatic resilience in crops through gene editing and sustainable practices such as organic farming should be given emphasis, he said.

Krishna Priya R. of College of Agriculture, Vellanikkara; Neethu M.S. of College of Forestry, Vellanikkara; Anooja George of College of Cooperation, Banking and Management, Vellanikkara; Darshana M. Nair and Narendran K. S. of Kelappaji College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology won gold medals of Sardar Patel Outstanding ICAR Institution Award for securing first ranks in their respective disciplines.

The honorary degree of Doctor of Science of KAU was conferred on K.V. Shaji, Chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

In all, 972 students received their degrees on Wednesday. This included 66 PhDs, 302 postgraduate degrees, 527 undergraduate degrees and 70 diploma certificates. 

KAU Vice-Chancellor B. Ashok, Registrar A. Sakeer Husain, KAU Dean (Agriculture) Roy Stephen, Dean (Agricultural Engineering) Jayan P. R., and Dean (Forestry) Anoop E. V. were present.

