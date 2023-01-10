Kerala adopts a guarded stance towards UGC decision on foreign universities

January 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State has taken a guarded stance towards the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s decision to permit foreign universities to operate in the country.

While the emergence of foreign universities could bring a paradigm shift in Kerala’s higher education sector, a section of the academic community has raised concerns over the extent of autonomy that they would enjoy.

Notably, the Centre’s move to attract top-ranking global institutions coincides with the State government’s decision to open the door for private universities. Such reforms are bound to pose multidimensional challenges for State universities in terms of quality of education, infrastructure facilities and course flexibility.

Tenure track system

With the State showing signs of warming up to the concept of tenure track system by deciding to hire teachers on contractual basis for project-mode courses, there could also be more takers for faculty positions in private universities.

Noted academic R.V.G. Menon feels the private institutions might succeed in attracting some of the best students due to various factors, including the lack of external interference that is often cited as a hindrance for the ideal academic environment in institutions in the State.

“Foreign institutions are bound to function as isolated campuses similar to the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in Thiruvananthapuram and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad. Academic activities in such campuses are rarely affected by hartals, agitations and such activities. Besides, they prepare their own syllabi and curriculum, and recruit faculty without any form of restraints. Such aspects could pave the way for them to become centres of excellence,” he opined.

He, however, cautioned that the exorbitant fee charged by private entities could deter students, especially those from the middle class and marginalised sections in seeking admission. While admissions should purely be on merit, the government ought to provide scholarships for deserving students.

Adopting safeguards

The Kerala State Higher Education Council is likely to strongly advise the government to adopt certain safeguards to ensure quality in foreign universities.

Council vice-chairman P.M. Rajan Gurukkal points out the issue of recognising degrees awarded by these institutions could prove to be a challenge for the government. Besides the problem of granting equivalency for their courses, the council will also advocate steps to ensure social justice and equity.

The proposed regulations do not mandate any role for State governments in setting up foreign universities. Nonetheless, the regulations remained recommendatory in nature since they were yet to be accepted by the Parliament, Prof. Gurukkal said.

