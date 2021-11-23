Kerala adoption row | Foster parents yearning for the return of their ‘little God’

Why is our plight getting ignored? asks foster mother of the baby boy caught in adoption row.

Battling grief and depression, the foster parents of the baby boy, who is entangled in the adoption controversy, are yearning for the return of their “little God.”

“He is the little God of our life. We want him back. We want immediate justice,” the father demanded as he broke down.

It was on Saturday that the baby was taken back to Kerala from the couple on an order from the Child Welfare Committee, Thiruvananthapuram. Like his foster parents, the State authorities too are keenly awaiting the DNA results to identify if his biological parent is Anupama S. Chandran as claimed by her. She has moved court alleging her baby was given in adoption against her will.

“Its my own baby and not an adopted one. I want him back,” the woman told The Hindu over telephone from Darsi in Andhra Pradesh as she tearfully recounted her foster motherhood days.“When hungry, he never cried. Instead, he used to nibble clothes. He whimpered when we were not around. On the very night of receiving him in Thiruvananthapuram, we had to take him to a hospital as he turned febrile. I wish he's keeping good health as he used to develop fever and cough frequently,” the foster mother said, her voice betraying anguish over the baby's health.

“We cannot forget him because he is our son. We need immediate justice from the authorities,” the father said, evidently struggling to get hold of himself.

“After bringing him home, we modified his name to suit our culture by dropping the last letter of the name. He was a cheerful and lovable kid,” he recounted.

“We don't nurse any grouse against Ms. Chandran. If it's her biological baby, let him grow with her. But one should also understand our plight as the baby got emotionally bonded to us during the 135 days of his life with us,” he said.

The foster mother wondered whether the adoption process was a flawed one as she had to painfully return the child after completig the due legal process and subsequently getting emotionally attached to it.

It was after four years of waiting that they got the baby. The couple had decided to go in for adoption as doctors advised against having their biological baby for health reasons.

“We took the baby into foster care after furnishing all the documents. Yet, he was snatched away from me. How will you justify it? Why is our plight getting ignored?” she asked, her voice trailing away.