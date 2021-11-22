Kerala adoption row: Baby’s blood samples taken for DNA test

The blood sample of the baby boy, who is entangled in the adoption controversy related to Anupama S. Chandran, was collected on Monday for genetic identification test.

A team of experts from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram, collected the blood sample of the baby, who has been put in a child care facility in the State capital on Monday morning. Besides the District Child Protection Officer, the staff of the Child Welfare Committee, Thiruvananthapuram, were also present when the sample was collected.

The blood samples of Ms. Chandran and her partner B. Ajith Kumar will be collected in the afternoon.

The genetic identification process is being conducted to determine the biological parents of the baby as demanded by Ms. Chandran and Mr. Kumar.

Incidentally, an earlier genetic identification examination conducted on another baby, which was also born on the day in which Ms. Chandran delivered, had turned negative. The test to establish the biological parentage is also crucial for the mother to assert her claim to get the baby back, which she had alleged was given in adoption against her will.

It was on Sunday night that the baby was brought to Kerala from the custody of a couple in Andhra Pradesh, with whom it was given in foster care.

The Family Court, Thiruvananthapuram, which is hearing the case including the petitions from Ms. Chandran and the Department of Women and Child Development, will consider the case on November 30.

The DNA test results are expected to be obtained before the day in which the court considers the case.