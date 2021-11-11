Kerala adoption row: Anupama S. Chandran begins indefinite protest

Thiruvananthapuram

Anupama S. Chandran who has alleged that her child was given up for adoption without her knowledge began an indefinite protest in front of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Thycaud in the capital on Thursday morning.

Anupama is seeking the removal of council general secretary Shiju Khan J.S. and District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson N. Sunanda from their positions till the departmental investigation ordered by the Government is completed. She also wants her child, who is in pre-adoption foster care, to be brought back to the State at the earliest.

Anupama said she did not have much confidence in the investigation since both the council general secretary and the CWC chairperson remained in their posts, making it possible for them to destroy evidence or influence people. She had met Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George to press her demands but to no avail. “Why can’t they be removed for the duration of the probe?” she asked.

Anupama expressed unhappiness with the pace of proceedings launched by the CWC in connection with re-examining the adoption procedures on the orders of the Family Court here. Though the CWC said it would get the child back and get the DNA test done, files sought by it from the child welfare council were yet to reach it 10 days after the court direction, she said.

Anupama said she feared that this would, in turn, cause more delays in bringing back the child. “We do not know why it is taking this long despite the direction of the court,” she said.

On Wednesday, she had written to the CWC and the State Police Chief seeking urgent measures to get back her child from the adoptive parents as feared that they may try and take the child out of the country or harm him. She wanted the child to be housed safely under the protection of the State Government till the Family Court pronounced a judgment in the case.

She alleged that as per information from the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, both the council and the CWC were yet to submit reports to them.

Anupama said she wanted to find out why her pleas had not been considered and her child kept away from her for so long.

She had staged a day-long agitation in front of the Secretariat last month to press the demand for an inquiry into the child’s adoption without her consent.