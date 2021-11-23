Kerala adoption row | Anupama Chandran, Ajith Kumar meet baby

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 November 2021

Baby boy is being cared for at Nirmala Sisu Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

A few hours after DNA tests confirmed their claim, Anupama S. Chandran and S. Ajith Kumar on Tuesday met their baby boy who is being cared for at the Nirmala Sisu Bhavan here.

Ms. Chandran was meeting the baby for the first time after he was given in adoption allegedly without her consent. Mr. Ajith Kumar was seeing him for the first time.

Ms. Chandran and her partner arrived at the Sisu Bhavan at Kunnukuzhy by 4.30 p.m., on receiving the approval from the Child Welfare Committee. They spent close to 30 minutes with the child who has been at the centre of an adoption row.

Court procedures

Afterwards, Ms. Chandran told the waiting media that she was extremely happy to have met her baby, but also felt sad having to leave him there for the time being. He was well cared for at the Sisu Bhavan, Ms. Chandran said, adding that she hoped to be reunited with her son soon as the court procedures are likely to be expedited.

The result of the DNA tests carried out at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in the State capital came out earlier in the day, proving that Ms. Chandran and Mr. Ajith Kumar were the biological parents of the baby. Blood samples had been collected from the child and the two of them on Monday.

Ms. Chandran expressed happiness at the DNA test result and distributed sweets at the venue of her ongoing agitation. However, she said that her agitation would continue until the culprits behind the adoption controversy were held accountable.

The baby boy was brought back from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.