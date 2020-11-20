Kerala Administrative Service mains from today

3,190 candidates to take the examinations to be held at 19 centres in the State on two days

The descriptive examination for Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officer-trainee (stream 1 and 2) posts will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon (first session) on Friday. The second session will be held from 1.30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the third session the next morning from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon.

A total of 3,190 candidates are eligible for the main examination. Nineteen examination centres have been arranged across the State, with at least one in each district.

Admission tickets have been made available in the candidates’ profile.

On-screen valuation

As the answer scripts will be valued on-screen, directions for candidates have been made available in their profile and also on the website of the Kerala Public Service Commission.

Candidates will not be allowed inside the examination centre once the examination is under way.

Only admission ticket, original of identity document, and blue or black ballpoint pen only will be allowed inside the exam hall. Sanitiser and drinking water can be carried in clear bottles.

If they are found to be in possession of watch/smart watch, calculator, mobile phone and other communication equipment or other electronic gadgets, steps, including barring the candidates permanently from the PSC’s selection process, will be taken.

COVID protocols

Candidates should follow all the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the government.

They should wear masks and maintain physical distancing. Candidates in quarantine and those who test positive should appear for the examination in separate rooms in the exam centres as per the chief superintendent’s directions.

All arrangements for the examination have been completed.

Monitoring mechanisms, including a squad comprising top officials, have also been put in place for the examination.