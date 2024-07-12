ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala ADGP to take VRS for teaching assignment in Indiana University in US

Published - July 12, 2024 10:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

State government has reportedly acquiesced to the Vigilance Director’s request for voluntary retirement

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has reportedly acquiesced to Vigilance Director T.K. Vinod Kumar’s request for voluntary retirement. 

He was at the forefront of the State Intelligence, leading the charge in managing the COVID-19 pandemic containment measures, a role for which the government commended him. 

Mr. Kumar was instrumental in prosecuting the case relating to the Islamist conspiracy to recruit impressionable youth from Kerala for martial training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 

Mr. Kumar, a 1992 batch officer, had made his mark as District Police Chief of Thiruvananthapuram. Under his watch, the district police had busted mafia groups profiting from illicit spirit smuggling in the wake of the arrack ban and confiscated tens of thousands of contraband alcohol. 

Mr. Kumar boasts a PhD in criminal justice from Indiana University in Bloomington, United States of America. 

He has also published a book titled “Public Events and Police Response: Understanding Law and Order Policing in Democratic India.” Mr. Kumar also worked briefly as an Assistant Professor in Indiana University’s Department of Criminal Justice. 

