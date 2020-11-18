Kerala adds 5,792 COVID-19 cases with 10.3% positivity

Thiruvananthapuram

18 November 2020 03:02 IST

Active cases in State stay below one lakh due to recoveries; A.P. records test positivity of 2.09%

Kerala registered 5,792 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, testing 56,157 samples. The test positivity rate remained steady at 10.3%.

The number of active cases, which seemed set to cross one lakh, peaked at 97, 417 cases on October 24 due to steady recoveries.

So far, 4,61,394 persons in the State have recovered from their disease.

On Tuesday, the Health department added another 27 deaths to the COVID mortality list. Malappuram accounted for six deaths, Thiruvananthapuram five, Kozhikode four, Thrissur three, Kollam and Ernakulam two each while Kannur, Kasaragod, Palakkad, Kottayam and Alappuzha reported one death each.

According to official figures, 894 COVID-19 patients in the State are critically ill and being treated in ICUs in various hospitals, with 220 requiring ventilator support.

Of the 5,792 new cases reported on Tuesday, 5,688 cases are locally acquired infections, with the epidemiological link remaining untraced in 639 cases. The number of healthcare workers among this who contracted the infection is 64.

Among districts, Malappuram reported 776 cases, Kollam 682, Thrissur 667, Kozhikode 644, Ernakulam 613, Kottayam 429, Thiruvananthapuram 391, Palakkad 380, Alapuzha 364, Kannur 335, Pathanamthitta 202, Idukki 116, Wayanad 97 and Kasaragod 96 cases.

Telangana recorded 952 cases on Monday, testing 38,245 people. Three more patients died. The new cases included 150 from Greater Hyderabad, 77 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 71 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and 68 from Rangareddy. One case was recorded in Narayanpet, and six each in Vikarabad and Wanaparthy.

Of the 38,245 persons who got tested, 36,747 opted for government healthcare facilities and 1,498 chose private labs.

From March 2 to November 16, a total of 49,29,974 samples have been examined. Of the total cases detected so far, 13,732 are active cases while 2,43,686 have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,410.

At the 61 government hospitals, there was an availiaility of 4,762 oxygen beds and 1,453 ICU. At the 220 private hospitals, there were 2,803 oxygen beds and 2,198 ICU beds for patients to take up.

Andhra Pradesh added 1,395 infections and nine deaths on Tuesday.

With the testing of 66,778 samples, positivity stood at 2.09%.

Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported two new deaths each, Anantapur, East Godavari and Kadapa one death each. Krishna district had the highest single-day figure of 260 cases, West Godavari and East Godavari 247 and 214 cases respectively.

Karnataka reported 1,336 cases and 16 deaths on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 729 were from Bengaluru Urban, and nine deaths were from the same district.

Of 25,323 active cases in Karnataka, 24,630 were in designated hospitals, and 693 in ICU. On Tuesday, 75,384 samples were tested, 13,392 of them rapid antigen tests.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)