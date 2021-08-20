Kerala adds 20,224 cases to tally

Thiruvananthapuram

20 August 2021 21:27 IST

TPR touches 16.94% following dip in testing

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continues to remain on a high plateau and logging 20,000 to 22,000 cases consistently for the past three weeks

The State reported 20,224 new cases on Friday when 1,19,385 samples were tested in 24 hours.

Because of the dip in the number of samples tested, the test positivity rate rose from 16.15% to 16.94% on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

The State’s active case pool increased to 1,82,285, with 17,142 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

99 deaths

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State stands at 19,345 with 99 recent deaths being added to the official list on Friday

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 2,121 on the day. However, total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID dipped further to 26,952 and is more or less stable despite the increase in active cases.

The cumulative case burden stands at 37,86,797.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 2,795 cases. Ernakulam reported 2,707, Kozhikode 2,705, Malappuram 2,611, Palakkad 1,528, Kollam 1,478, Alappuzha 1,135, Kottayam 1,115, Kannur 1,034, Thiruvananthapuram 835, Pathanamthitta 797, Wayanad 524, Idukki 520 and Kasaragod 440 cases.