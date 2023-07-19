Kerala adds 131 hectares to its forests in 1 year through Navakiranam project

July 19, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Buoyed by the successful implementation of the Navakiranam project by the government, the State has requested the Centre to adopt the novel project as a countrywide initiative for getting the “win-win benefits” of the project for marginalised people living within forest enclosures, forest fringes as well as biodiversities throughout the country

In a recent letter addressed to Secretary, the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change, the Government of India, Additional Chief Secretary K.R. Jyothilal said Kerala is probably the only State in the country that has added 131.4 hectares, i.e. 1.34 sq km, to its forests within a year through the initiative. The project has supported 601 families to relocate voluntarily, with 894 applications to be funded within the next two months, and 2,000 applications within the next year.

The Navakiranam project is a unique and novel model of Kerala to support marginalised people isolated within forest enclosures to voluntarily relocate to townships while also consolidating forests and their ecology and providing space for wildlife. Families relocating from forest enclosures find a better life with education, jobs, medical facilities, easy access to amenities and, most importantly, security without having to fear natural calamities and human-wildlife conflicts.

Another unique feature of the project is the consolidation of forests and providing room for wildlife and biodiversity to flourish. “I’m happy to inform that applications for voluntary relocation are still pouring in, showing the wide grassroots-level acceptance of the project by people living within forest enclosures and forest fringes. Another novel aspect of this project is that the State government helps the voluntarily relocated people by providing necessary skilling,” said Mr. Jyothilal in the letter.

The project implementation is growing by leaps and bounds and the State is hopeful of supporting more families and adding large stretches of land to the forests in Kerala in the near future. The State has also provided a book prepared by the Kerala Forests and Wildlife department – which comprises a status report of the Navakiranam project activity, its implementation methodology and guidelines, details of the project design and its successful implementation status in Kerala – to the Centre for distributing it to all States and other stakeholders for its adoption in other States so as to make it a countrywide initiative.