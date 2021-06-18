Kerala adds 11,361 more cases to its tally

Thiruvananthapuram

18 June 2021 20:21 IST

Test positivity rate at 10.22%, showing a steady declining trend

Kerala reported 11,361 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 1,11,124 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Test positivity rate continues to show a decline and on Friday, registered 10.22%.

Advertising

Advertising

The State’s active case pool, which had been declining rapidly over the past three weeks, is now moving down sluggishly as the number of recoveries and new cases reported daily seems to have evened out.

With 12,147 people reported to have recovered from their disease on Friday, the active case pool in the State now has 1,07,682 patients.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 11, 833, with the State adding 90 deaths, which occurred in the past two or three days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Friday. With this, the State seems to have cleared the backlog of undeclared deaths in all districts.

Hospitalisations continue to remain in the 2,000-2,300 range on a daily basis and after the initial decline in numbers over the past two weeks. On Friday, 2,335 new COVID patients with moderate or serious disease were admitted in the hospitals across the State.

Thiruvananthapuram continues to have over 5,000 patients in hospitals as it had over the past several weeks. On Friday, the district had 457 new admissions, taking the total number of hospitalised patients in the district to 5,322.

In all districts, except five, total hospitalised patients are less than 10,000 each. The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State has dipped to 27,905 now.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State, in both public and private hospitals, declined significantly on Friday to 2,736. The number of patients requiring ventilator support among these patients, however, went up slightly to 1,119.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 27, 85,304 cases.

In 633 local bodies in the State, the TPR is between 8-20%, while in 208 local bodies, the TPR is between 20-30%. In 16 local bodies in the State, the TPR remains over 30% where lockdown-like restrictions will continue.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,550 cases, Kollam 1,422, Ernakulam 1,315, Malappuram 1,039, Palakkad 1,020, Thrissur 972, Kozhikode 919, Alappuzha 895, Kottayam 505, Kannur 429, Pathanamthitta 405, Kasaragod 373, Idukki 311, and Wayanad 206 cases.