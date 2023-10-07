Kerala actor Shiyas Kareem arrested in Chennai, police bring him to Kasaragod

October 07, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The police arrested model and actor Shiyas Kareem from Chennai and brought him to the Chandera police station in Kasaragod on October 7. The arrest was in connection with a rape and cheating case filed by a woman.

The case was registered at the Chandera police station against Mr. Kareem under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 for rape, Section 313 for forced abortion, and Sections 420 and 417 for cheating following a complaint filed by a woman from Padanna, Kasaragod, who worked as gymnasium instructor in Kochi.

The woman had complained that Mr. Kareem accosted her with a marriage offer, sexually abused her for about two years and extracted ₹11 lakh by fraud.

The police had earlier issued a lookout notice for the actor as he had gone to Dubai. Immigration officers at Anna International Airport, Chennai, detained him on his return from Dubai on October 5. A team of police officers from the Chandera station picked him up from Chennai and brought him to Kerala on October 7.

The police said Mr. Kareem would be released after completing the arrest formalities soon. The Kerala High Court on October 5 granted him an interim bail. The court will get back to his bail plea again on October 11.