Kerala actor rape case: Trial court grants bail to first accused N.S. Sunil

Updated - September 20, 2024 12:47 pm IST - Kochi

Court asks the accused not to contact the victim or any of prosecution witnesses or the other accused in the case. The court also directs him not to contact the media regarding the case

The Hindu Bureau

N.S. Sunil, aka ‘Pulsar’ Suni, the first accused in the Kerala actor rape case, being produced before the Principal District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, on September 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

N.S. Sunil, the first accused in the sensational Kerala actor rape case, was granted bail by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Friday (September 20, 2024).

The court asked Mr. Sunil, aka ‘Pulsar’ Suni, to furnish a bail bond of ₹1 lakh and two solvent sureties.

The accused was asked not to contact the victim or any of the prosecution witnesses or the other accused in the case. The court directed him not to contact the media regarding the case.

Bail conditions

The accused shall provide his phone number to the court and shall not use more than one SIM card while out on bail. The District Probation Officer shall file periodic reports on the conduct of the accused while on bail. He shall not leave the jurisdiction of the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court without the prior permission of the court, according to the bail conditions imposed by the court. 

The police had produced Mr. Sunil before the court on Friday morning after the Supreme Court ordered that he be released on bail because he had been in prison for more than seven years and the proceedings in the trial court may take time to complete.

Earlier, Special Public Prosecutor V. Ajakumar canvassed for imposing strict bail conditions considering the sensitive nature of the case. He sought the court to enforce conditions that the accused shall not cause any threat to the safety or the privacy of the victim.

