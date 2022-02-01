Kerala actor rape case: Special Court asks prosecution to complete further investigation in one month

KOCHI

01 February 2022 20:18 IST

Special Judge declines prosecution plea seeking six months for completing further investigation

Further investigation in the sensational actor rape case shall be concluded in one month, directed the Special Court considering the case on Tuesday.

Declining the prosecution plea seeking six months for completing further investigation, Special Judge Honey M. Varghese directed the prosecution to complete it in one month. In its petition filed before the Supreme Court last month, the prosecution had sought six months for completing the trial. The further investigation began in the case one month ago following the revelations made by a filmmaker. The agency would thus altogether get two months for completing the investigation, the court pointed out.

The prosecution is likely to challenge the order of the Special Judge in the Kerala High Court.

Incidentally, the apex court had declined the prosecution plea seeking extension of time for completing the trial by noting that it may consider the plea if made by the trial court.

The Special Judge on Tuesday asked the prosecution and the investigating officer in the case to maintain the secrecy of the investigation as the trial was being held in-camera. The spirit of the Nipun Saxena case, in which the Supreme Court set out guidelines for protecting the identity and self-esteem of the witness by asking the media not to divulge these, shall also be observed in the case. The confidentiality of the investigation shall be maintained throughout the course of the further investigation, the court directed the investigation officer.

Summons to Rural SP

The court, meanwhile, issued a summons to the Ernakulum Rural SP for handing over the summons for a witness to the Station House Officer of Nedumbassery police station. The court had earlier asked the summons to be served by the SP as the prosecution had submitted before the court that the whereabouts of a witness was not available.

A fingerprint expert, who was to be examined as the witness, was directed to appear before the court on February 5. The witness had earlier sought time for appearance on health grounds. Incidentally, the extended deadline fixed by the High Court for examining these witnesses would end on February 7.