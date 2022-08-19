Kerala actor assault case: Judge recuses himself from hearing

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 19, 2022 20:36 IST

Justice Kauser Edappagath of the Kerala High Court on Friday recused himself from hearing a petition filed by the survivor in the actor sexual assault case seeking to transfer the case from the District and Sessions Court to the Additional Special Sessions Court.

The case was recently transferred to the District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, following the promotion of Additional Special Sessions Court judge Honey M. Varghese who had been trying the case as the District and Sessions Court judge.

In her petition, the survivor alleged that the transfer of the case from the Additional Special Sessions Court to the district court was without jurisdiction and against the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

