Kerala achieves 100.76% of allocated MGNREGS labour budget

Kerala generated 9.65 crore person days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in 2022-23, achieving 100.76% of the allocated labour budget for the financial year. Out of this, as much as 89.82% of work, amounting to 8.67 crore person days, was allocated to women, while the national average was 57.4%. The average work days generated in the State stood at 62.26% against a national average of 47.84%.

Work was allocated for all of the 16.3 lakh families who demanded it. A total of 100 days of work was provided to 4.5 lakh families. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh on Tuesday hinted at expanding the MGNREGS to new sectors, including waste management.

Addressing an one-day workshop of grama panchayat presidents to make the MGNREGS more effective and worker-friendly, he said the potential of MGNREGS needs to be utilised effectively to achieve the aim of making Kerala waste-free. The first phase of the workshop was organised in Thiruvananthapuram with the panchayat presidents of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.

Mr. Rajesh said the inadequate number of material collection facilities to collect non-biodegradable waste materials in some panchayats is causing difficulties for the functioning of Haritha Karma Senas. Considering this, at least two such facilities can be built in each panchayat under the MGNREGS project. The MGRNEGS has been effectively used in water conservation projects. More grama panchayats need to tap into this. The irregularities found in the project in some places have to addressed and put an end to, he said.

Mr. Rajesh said the State has the first position at the national level in the amount of employment provided through the scheme.

The biggest features of the employment guarantee scheme in the State are the Tribal Plus scheme which ensures 100 additional days of employment to Scheduled Caste families, the Employment Guarantee Scheme Welfare Fund and the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, he added.

