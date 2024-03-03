Kerala Academy of Sciences recommends dynamic curricula and providing course flexibility to stem student migration

March 03, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Academy of Sciences (KAS) has urged the State government to formulate dynamic curricula for higher education courses that cater to the evolving educational landscape and diverse interests of students. It also advocated promoting an interdisciplinary approach and flexibility in choosing multidisciplinary courses.

KAS has submitted several recommendations in the wake of its study on student emigration that flagged outdated curriculum, dearth in experiential training using real projects and the lack of job opportunities as major lacunae in the sector.

Mentoring programme

The academy also suggested a mentoring programme involving educational institutions from the State and those of global repute to attain excellence in academic quality.

It has called for roping in industry professionals and internationally reputed institutions in curriculum development, teaching and academic collaboration. The academia-industry tie-up will ensure that the education provided is current and industry-aligned, thereby leading to ‘industry-ready’ human resource development, the scientific organisation has stated.

Teaching quality should be given the highest priority during the recruitment process, along with career advancements of teachers. They should be given opportunities to pursue short-term (ranging from three to six months) and long-term (one to two years) post-doctoral research to update themselves with the current trends. The report also discouraged entrusting teachers and researchers with administrative responsibilities.

Research ecosystem

The academy has suggested that more funding should be allocated for infrastructure building to foster an inclusive research ecosystem. “This would not only enhance the quality of higher education but also attract students interested in research and innovation to stay back in Kerala and contribute to Kerala economy, thus avoiding intellectual brain drain,” the report said.

KAS has also urged the government to focus on creating more job opportunities and to facilitate campus recruitments and placements. It has also called for enhancing the skill set of students by promoting industry-sponsored internships.

The start-up ecosystem should also be broadened especially in the science sector by supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, and encouraging students to float their own ventures.