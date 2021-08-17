Kerala a recruitment hub for IS militants: Nadda

Kozhikode

17 August 2021 19:55 IST

‘State’s rising COVID-19 cases have become a burden for the country’

BJP national president J.P. Nadda has alleged that Kerala is now known for its terrorist operation modules, including recruitment centres for Islamic State (IS) militants, and gold smuggling rather than development initiatives.

Inaugurating the newly constructed BJP district committee Office in Kozhikode through videoconferencing on Tuesday, he said that it was a shame that the Chief Minister’s Office itself was complicit in gold smuggling. “The law and order situation in Kerala is deteriorating. Violence against women is on the rise. The police are mute spectators. They are acting only out of political considerations,” Mr. Nadda said.

Economy hit

He said that the State’s economy was in a shambles with a total debt of ₹3.5 lakh crore. The Centre was ready to help Kerala but the State government remained uncooperative. The money allotted for Central schemes for development projects such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe welfare schemes was unutilised, Mr. Nadda alleged.

The BJP chief said that Kerala’s rising COVID-19 cases had now become a burden for the country. It was mismanagement not management. “At least 10% of the 3.5 crore people were affected by COVID-19. But out of 22.9 crore people in Uttar Pradesh, only 17 lakh (0.73 %) have been infected. The Uttar Pradesh model has been accepted around the world,” he said, adding that the two doses of the vaccine will be available nationwide by December.

No development

Accusing the State government of being responsible for the development stalemate, Mr. Nadda said that the political culture that prevailed for the last 40 years was hindering the development of the State. While Malayalees were contributing to development across the globe, development eluded the State, he said.

Stating that although the literacy rate was high in Kerala, he said that the educated had to scout for employment outside the State. “There are no jobs here. New industries are not coming and even the existing industries are closing due to the hostile attitude of the political leadership,” Mr. Nadda said.