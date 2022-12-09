Kerala a model for other countries: Minister

December 09, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Friday said the State is poised to make a major stride in the sector of education.

He was inaugurating a Chiraku project at Anchal West Higher Secondary School Auditorium here on Friday. “Kerala’s education sector is a model for other countries. That is why representatives of countries like Finland which are leading in the field of education visited our state to study the Kerala model of education. Officials, including the Ambassador of Finland, had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss faculty empowerment, primary education, study of mathematical concepts, technology, assessment methodology and research-based learning,” said the Minister.

After the visit, the two countries formed working groups jointly create new models in the field of education. “The Little KITE project will be extended to Finland and the necessary assistance for the same will ensured,” Mr. Sivankutty added.

A total of 525 students who secured A+ in all subjects in SSLC and Plus Two examinations during academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22 were felicitated at the function.

Former Minister K. Raju inaugurated the Plus Two talent meet and district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel launched the school website. Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) Chairman S. Jayamohan released the academic master plan on the occasion. P.S. Supal, MLA, district panchayat health and education standing committee chairman P.K. Gopan, Anchal block panchayat president Radha Rajendran, district panchayat member C. Ambikakumari, Anchal grama panchayat president S. Baiju, teachers and students attended the event.