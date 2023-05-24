Kerala a model for comprehensive development : Minister  

May 24, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy J. Chinchurani has said Kerala is a model for the country when it comes to comprehensive development.

She was inaugurating the valedictory function of an ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition and trade fair organised in connection with the second anniversary of the State government. “Kerala has become a model in the fields of health, education, and public welfare. The State also has the best palliative care facilities,” said Ms. Chinchurani.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who presided over the function, said the expo could bring the development activities in Kerala before the public. “Kerala is the State with the least poverty, and the government is continuing its efforts to support the commoners,” he said.

While the Animal Husbandry department won the award for the stall with best theme at the expo, the Police and Agriculture departments came in the second and third positions respectively. The Chavara FCMC was selected as the best marketing stall and the IT Mission was selected as the best service stall. The awards were handed over by Ms. Chinchurani at the event.

The ‘Ente Keralam’ expo had 220 stalls and a range of diverse cultural events were held every evening at Asramam Maidan. While the Departments of Soil Conservation, Water Resources, and Haritha Kerala Mission offered the facilities to test soil and water, various tests were conducted for around 300 persons each day at the stall of the District Medical Office. While the services of the KSEB, KSFE and BSNL were available, more than 2,000 people used the facility for Aadhaar, ration and PAN card offered by the IT Mission.

Police department’s jail model, arms and self-defence training, Fire and Safety department’s first aid lessons including CPR, the Excise department’s anti-drug awareness, and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board’s display of development works, were among the highlights. While the District Industries Centre and Kudumbashree Mission recorded a sales of ₹60 lakh in one week, amusement area, dog show, quiz competitions, dance programmes, and various music bands, were also part of the expo.