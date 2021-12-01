Keraka Higher Education Minister inaugurates additional skill acquisition programme cell

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 December 2021 21:38 IST

Minister R. Bindu emphasises the need to enable youngsters to acquire expertise in innovative subjects such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has emphasised the need to enable youngsters to acquire expertise in innovative subjects such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the age of man-made intelligence.

She was speaking at the State-level inauguration of the ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme) Cell here on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Undertaken by ASAP Kerala that functions under the Higher Education Department, the ASAP Cell is aimed at connecting students with industry and academicians. It will act as a platform to raise awareness on skill training sector among students and help them understand the potential in various careers. It will also provide opportunities for them to interact with professionals from the industry to equip them for a knowledge economy.

Currently, the ASAP Cell includes 803 educational institutions. Over 40,000 students are part of the ASAP Cell, an official release stated. While any student can join the cell, membership will be a priority for both ASAP alumni and current students. The cell will have a chairperson and a treasurer.

Private sector

Expressing optimism that ASAP Kerala would be able to lead periodical reforms in skill training, Dr. Bindu said it is important to sensitise students on the career possibilities in the private sector, rather than confining their ambitions to government jobs.

ASAP Kerala chairperson and managing director Usha Titus presided over the function in which the IT major UST Global was commended for providing placements to over 200 students through ASAP.

UST Talent Global Head Kavitha Kurup and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S. were also present.