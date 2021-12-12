Keragramam project launched

Minister launches project to boost coconut farming

The Keragramam project of the State Agriculture Department, meant to boost coconut farming, was launched in Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat on Sunday.

It was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad in a function held at the Panchayat Community Hall.

Earlier the Minister inaugurated the Keragramam project in Kadakarappally grama panchayat and Cherthala municipality.

Speaking at the functions, Mr. Prasad said the government was implementing projects like Keragramam to revive the agricultural traditions in the State.

He said that people’s participation was an important factor in reviving agriculture.

“Coconut production has witnessed a drastic decline in the State over a period of time. The government has launched Keragramam to increase coconut production in the State,” Mr. Prasad said.

The Minister urged people and people’s representatives to join hands to make farming a people’s festival.

As part of the implementation of the Keragramam project, agriculture expo, seminars, competitions, cultural events and debates are being conducted under the aegis of Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat. The expo and other programmes will conclude on Tuesday.

Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat president Geetha Karthikeyan presided. Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat vice-president M. Santhoshkumar and others spoke.