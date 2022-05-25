Kerala

Kerafed should procure coconut: CPI (M)

Kozhikode: The CPI(M) Kozhikode district committee has urged the State government to direct Kerafed to procure coconut and to help growers get floor price for their produce.

In a release, CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan said that Kozhikode is the highest coconut-producing district in the State. However, there was no mechanism here to procure coconuts at the price fixed by the government. The market price for a kg of coconuts is only Rs. 22. Mr. Mohanan said that Kerafed was not procuring coconut because of lack of Central approval.


