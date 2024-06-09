KER mentions 220 working days: Minister

The Kerala Education Rules (KER) lay down 220 instructional days in a year and the Kerala High Court has issued an order in this regard, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The KER’s Chapter 7 Rule 3 mentions the minimum number of working days in a year, a statement quoting the Minister said, urging teachers to cooperate with the General Education department in increasing the quality of education of students.

Teachers’ organisations had come out against the school academic calendar for this year that has been brought out with 25 working Saturdays to reach the target of 220 working days. They said the court decision to consider having 220 working days was used as a pretext to take a unilateral decision.

Protest on Tuesday

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association will take out a protest march to the Directorate of General Education on Tuesday seeking withdrawal of the academic calendar that it alleges is in violation of the Right to Education Act.

The National Teachers’ Union will also stage a dharna in front of the Directorate of General Education on Thursday. The union had alleged that the department failed to observe the rule that there should be no continuous six working days in a week.

The Minister’s statement also touched on teachers’ training, asking teachers not to stay away from the training for the sake of students. Any complaints could be submitted in writing.

The revision of midday meal scheme rates was done in the wake of demands from teachers. No teacher would have to bear any liability in connection with the scheme. The government would ensure this, the Minister said.