KER amendment may end up in legal tangle

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s move to amend the Kerala Education Rules (KER) to regulate the appointment of teachers in aided schools is likely to lead to a legal tangle.

The government is reportedly planning to change the number of students required to create additional posts of teachers. The practice of assistant educational officers approving the appointment in primary schools and district educational officers doing it for high schools will also be stopped though the managers’ right to pick teachers may not be taken away. A mechanism involving higher-level officials is likely to be set up for the approval process.

Right now, the teacher-student ratio in lower primary schools is 1:30, upper primary schools 1:35, and high schools is 1:40. The government is planning to stop the alleged practice by a section of aided school managers who create new posts even if the number of students goes up by just one.

Drain on exchequer

The Finance Department is of the view that the creation of such additional posts is draining the exchequer at a time when the government is passing through a financial crisis. The department is learnt to have proposed that one new post could be allowed to be created only if the number of students goes up by six. Thus, a second post could be possible only if the number goes up by 36 and a third post if it goes up by 66.

A senior lawyer in the Kerala High Court, who wished not to be quoted, points out that the amendment could be legally challenged citing Article 30(1) of the Constitution that guarantees minorities right to run educational institutions. If any concession is given to the minorities, it may lead other communities to seek similar favours. It will also require changes to the Kerala Education Act, 1958 approved by the Supreme Court.

Violation of RTE

A.A. Hameed, State joint secretary, Kerala Private School Managers’ Association, says the amendment will also be a violation of the Right to Education of Act.

The teacher-student ratio was changed around a decade ago as per the Act. “Though the government had challenged this in the High Court and later in the Supreme Court, its pleas were dismissed. We will go through the government order once it comes before deciding the future course of action,” he adds.