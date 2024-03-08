ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan woman seeks court’s permission to terminate pregnancy

March 08, 2024 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Gware Margret Sebina, a Kenyan woman, who is currently imprisoned in a jail in Thrissur, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking permission to medically terminate her pregnancy.

She was arrested on charge of overstaying her visa period in India.

Ms. Sebina informed the court that doctors had advised her to avoid pregnancy on health grounds. She stated before the court that she became aware of her pregnancy in February 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She sought the termination of her “unwanted pregnancy” as she felt that it was dangerous to her health. She also said that she was facing mental agony owing to the pregnancy.

The jail authorities had dismissed her request for termination of pregnancy saying that a court order was required for the purpose.

The court, which sought the views of the Central and State governments, posted the case for March 11.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US