Kenyan woman seeks court’s permission to terminate pregnancy

March 08, 2024 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - KOCHI

Gware Margret Sebina, a Kenyan woman, who is currently imprisoned in a jail in Thrissur, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking permission to medically terminate her pregnancy.

She was arrested on charge of overstaying her visa period in India.

Ms. Sebina informed the court that doctors had advised her to avoid pregnancy on health grounds. She stated before the court that she became aware of her pregnancy in February 2024.

She sought the termination of her “unwanted pregnancy” as she felt that it was dangerous to her health. She also said that she was facing mental agony owing to the pregnancy.

The jail authorities had dismissed her request for termination of pregnancy saying that a court order was required for the purpose.

The court, which sought the views of the Central and State governments, posted the case for March 11.