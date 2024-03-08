GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kenyan woman seeks court’s permission to terminate pregnancy

March 08, 2024 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Gware Margret Sebina, a Kenyan woman, who is currently imprisoned in a jail in Thrissur, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking permission to medically terminate her pregnancy.

She was arrested on charge of overstaying her visa period in India.

Ms. Sebina informed the court that doctors had advised her to avoid pregnancy on health grounds. She stated before the court that she became aware of her pregnancy in February 2024.

She sought the termination of her “unwanted pregnancy” as she felt that it was dangerous to her health. She also said that she was facing mental agony owing to the pregnancy.

The jail authorities had dismissed her request for termination of pregnancy saying that a court order was required for the purpose.

The court, which sought the views of the Central and State governments, posted the case for March 11.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.