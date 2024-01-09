ADVERTISEMENT

Kendriya Vidyalaya science exhibition begins

January 09, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - PALAKKAD

60 science projects are being presented in the two-day exhibition

The Hindu Bureau

A student explaining a working model to Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad director A. Seshadri Sekhar at a science exhibition of Kendriya Vidyalayas being held at KV, Kanjikode, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A State-level science exhibition organised by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for the students of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Ernakulam zone began at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kanjikode, on Tuesday.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad director A. Seshadri Sekhar inaugurated the exhibition. KVS zonal deputy commissioner Santhosh Kumar N. presided.

Host school Principal Harilal S.; KV Ottappalam Principal Rajendran K.; vice principal Sadanand Yadav; and headmistress Sunita V. spoke.

As many as 60 science projects are being presented in the two-day exhibition by the winners from different clusters. The student participants will be given permission to visit the science labs of IIT Palakkad. Professors of various IIT departments judged the event. The winners will display the projects at a national-level science exhibition to be held at IIT Bhubaneswar next month.

