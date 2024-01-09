GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kendriya Vidyalaya science exhibition begins

60 science projects are being presented in the two-day exhibition

January 09, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
A student explaining a working model to Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad director A. Seshadri Sekhar at a science exhibition of Kendriya Vidyalayas being held at KV, Kanjikode, on Tuesday.

A student explaining a working model to Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad director A. Seshadri Sekhar at a science exhibition of Kendriya Vidyalayas being held at KV, Kanjikode, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A State-level science exhibition organised by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for the students of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Ernakulam zone began at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kanjikode, on Tuesday.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad director A. Seshadri Sekhar inaugurated the exhibition. KVS zonal deputy commissioner Santhosh Kumar N. presided.

Host school Principal Harilal S.; KV Ottappalam Principal Rajendran K.; vice principal Sadanand Yadav; and headmistress Sunita V. spoke.

As many as 60 science projects are being presented in the two-day exhibition by the winners from different clusters. The student participants will be given permission to visit the science labs of IIT Palakkad. Professors of various IIT departments judged the event. The winners will display the projects at a national-level science exhibition to be held at IIT Bhubaneswar next month.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.