 Kendriya Vidyalaya invites applications for admission  

March 30, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited for admission to Balvatika-1 at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kollam, for the academic year 2024-25 from the parents of children who have attained 3 years, but not completed 4 years as on March 31, 2024. The application can be downloaded from the website or directly obtained from the office between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all working days. The duly filled applications can be submitted only through offline mode from April 1 to April 15 till 5 p.m. to the Vidayalaya office. For Class 1 the parents of eligible students can apply through online mode from April 1 to 15.

