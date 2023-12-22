ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Ono to speak on Ramanujan on Maths Day

December 22, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Prof. Ken Ono

Maths Aspirants, a social media-based group working for the promotion and popularisation of mathematics under the leadership of Vinod Kumar P. from Government T.M.G. College, Tirur, will celebrate the National Mathematics Day on December 22 by bringing in renowned mathematician Ken Ono to address a webinar on Srinivasa Ramanujan.

December 22, the birthday of Ramanujan, is being observed as the National Mathematics Day.

Ken Ono, professor of mathematics from the University of Virginia, USA, was the associate producer of the Hollywood film on Ramanujan, “The man who knew infinity”. He is also the founder and director of the ‘Spirit of Ramanujan Global STEM Talent Search’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Ono will speak on “Why does Ramanujan, the man who knew infinity, matter?”.

For details, Dr. Vinod Kumar can be contacted at 9446986177.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US