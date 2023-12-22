Ken Ono to speak on Ramanujan on Maths Day

December 22, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Maths Aspirants, a social media-based group working for the promotion and popularisation of mathematics under the leadership of Vinod Kumar P. from Government T.M.G. College, Tirur, will celebrate the National Mathematics Day on December 22 by bringing in renowned mathematician Ken Ono to address a webinar on Srinivasa Ramanujan.

December 22, the birthday of Ramanujan, is being observed as the National Mathematics Day.

Ken Ono, professor of mathematics from the University of Virginia, USA, was the associate producer of the Hollywood film on Ramanujan, “The man who knew infinity”. He is also the founder and director of the ‘Spirit of Ramanujan Global STEM Talent Search’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Ono will speak on “Why does Ramanujan, the man who knew infinity, matter?”.

For details, Dr. Vinod Kumar can be contacted at 9446986177.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.