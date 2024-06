The oath-taking ceremony of Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA O.R. Kelu as a Minister in the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala will take place at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, an official source said here on Friday.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 4 p.m., the source added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s Office had sought the convenience of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for the swearing-in ceremony.