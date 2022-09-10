Keltron’s traffic system to be installed in Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The company has installed 726 enforcement systems for the Safe Kerala project

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) has received the first order from outside the State for its traffic enforcement system, to be installed on the Mumbai-Pune express highway. As part of the project costing ₹9.05 crore, 28 radar-based spot and average speed enforcement systems and 11 average speed enforcement systems will be installed along the expressway.

The spot and average speed enforcement system will monitor all vehicles passing through the highway round the clock and pass on various information including speed, direction, vehicle numbers and images to a control room. The average speed enforcement system can monitor the average speed of the vehicles passing through designated points in the highway. The information gathered from the enforcement systems in the control room will be used to take action against violators.

Keltron is hoping that the successful implementation of the project in a major highway would lead to more such orders for similar projects under the National Highways Authority of India. The public sector unit, which has installed 726 enforcement systems for the Safe Kerala project, has years of experience in road traffic management.

The Safe Kerala project uses Keltron's artificial intelligence-driven automated number plate recognition cameras to enforce speed limits and detect traffic violations across the State in real-time. Combined with this system are 3D doppler vehicle tracking radars and red light violation detection systems.