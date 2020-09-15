Keltron to manufacture ventilators

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

15 September 2020 20:51 IST

It inks pact with society under DRDO for technical know-how

The State-owned Kerala State Electronic Development Corporation (Keltron) is foraying into the health sector by launching ventilators.

Keltron has inked a pact with the Society for Bio Medical Technology (SBMT) under the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for getting the technical know-how for the manufacture of ventilators that are in high demand in the country following the pandemic.

Minister’s directive

The initiative comes in the wake of a directive from Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan to public sector organisations in the State to step in to address the needs of the health sector in view of the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

In a year

The aim is to commercially produce ventilator in a year after securing the certification.

The Strategic Electronic Group under the Keltron Equipment Complex at Karakulam here would execute the project, an official release said.

Keltron will take care of the embedded system design, mechanical module and software coding of the ventilator. The technical know-how will be shared to Keltron by the SBMT without any charges for the initial 10 years.