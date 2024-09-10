GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Keltron to conduct course on Gen AI-enhanced new media and web solutions

Published - September 10, 2024 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Keltron has invited applications for its professional diploma course in generative AI-enhanced new media and web solutions (GAINEWS).

The programme provides in-depth training on advanced AI technologies, including Generative AI Engine Optimization (GEO), modern SEO and SMO strategies, AI-driven blog architecture, and digital accessibility. The GAINEWS course offers several key advantages over traditional digital marketing and SEO practices. While conventional methods focus primarily on existing search algorithms and predefined strategies, GAINEWS integrates the latest in AI technology to provide a more dynamic and adaptive approach to digital marketing, according to an official release.

More information on the course, commencing October 14, can be obtained by contacting 8590368988 and 9995668444. Each batch will comprise 20 candidates. The admissions are being held to Keltron Knowledge Services Group’s centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram (Tirur).

