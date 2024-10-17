Keltron targets ₹1,000-crore turnover by 2025

KOCHI Keltron, India’s first State-owned electronics development corporation, was set to regain its old glory as it negotiated its path to the future through new technology induction and delivery of quality products in time, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said in Kochi on October 17 (Thursday)

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the company was expecting to touch a turnover of ₹1,000 crore by 2025 and ₹2,000 crore by 2030.

He cited Keltron’s successful partnership with renowned institutions like the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), Bharat Electronics Limited, and Hindustan Shipyard Limited as an indication of the turnaround achieved by the government-owned company, which blazed a trail but suffered some setbacks in the past.

Mr. Rajeeve was speaking at a programme organised by the Industries department to hand over strategic defence electronic equipment manufactured by Keltron. The products include sonar power amplifier, marine sonar array, transducer elements, submarine echo sounder, submarine cavitation meter, sonar transmitter system, submarine towed array, and active noise cancellation system.

Keltron also received three major defence orders, cementing its place as one of the best defence equipment manufacturers in the country. The letters of intent were received from the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, an order from Bharat Dynamics Limited for India’s first indigenously developed torpedo power amplifier, designed by NPOL, and a letter of intent from Rexy Marine Private Limited for the manufacture of the bow and flank array as part of an unmanned sensor navigation device.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.