Keltron bags ₹97 crore from Indian Navy

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (Keltron), a public sector undertaking, has bagged an order worth ₹97 crore from the Indian Navy to manufacture various defence electronics equipment required for underwater operations. The Keltron Equipment Complex at Karakulam, Keltron Controls at Aroor and subsidiary company Keltron Electro Ceramics Limited will be manufacturing the products for the Navy.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Wednesday that Keltron’s manufacturing excellence has resulted in the Navy providing it the orders for strategic equipment. One of the major components of the order will be the Keltron’s proprietary low frequency processing modules for sonar arrays, which are used for detecting and identifying submarines and ships. After testing and quality assurance of the prototypes manufactured by Keltron, two processing modules have been ordered.

Keltron’s low frequency processing modules can help detect targets at larger distances. Along with this, Keltron will also manufactures electronic devices such as echo sounder for measuring the depth of sea water, electromagnetic log for calculating the speed of ships, data distribution units and power amplifiers required for sonar for anti-submarine shallow watercrafts.

