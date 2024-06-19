GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keltron bags ₹97 crore from Indian Navy

Published - June 19, 2024 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (Keltron), a public sector undertaking, has bagged an order worth ₹97 crore from the Indian Navy to manufacture various defence electronics equipment required for underwater operations. The Keltron Equipment Complex at Karakulam, Keltron Controls at Aroor and subsidiary company Keltron Electro Ceramics Limited will be manufacturing the products for the Navy.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Wednesday that Keltron’s manufacturing excellence has resulted in the Navy providing it the orders for strategic equipment. One of the major components of the order will be the Keltron’s proprietary low frequency processing modules for sonar arrays, which are used for detecting and identifying submarines and ships. After testing and quality assurance of the prototypes manufactured by Keltron, two processing modules have been ordered.

Keltron’s low frequency processing modules can help detect targets at larger distances. Along with this, Keltron will also manufactures electronic devices such as echo sounder for measuring the depth of sea water, electromagnetic log for calculating the speed of ships, data distribution units and power amplifiers required for sonar for anti-submarine shallow watercrafts.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.