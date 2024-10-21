Keltron bags ₹197-crore order from Nagpur Corporation for AI-based traffic enforcement systems 

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron), a public sector undertaking, has bagged an order worth ₹197 crore from the Nagpur Corporation following a competitive bid for AI-based traffic enforcement systems to enhance traffic safety across 171 junctions.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said in a post in X that Keltron’s proven expertise with AI-based traffic enforcement systems, already successful in the State’s Safe Kerala initiative, played a key role in securing this mega project. The project, to be completed within 15 months, will position Keltron as a leader in smart traffic solutions, opening doors for future opportunities across India, he said.

Keltron, as the master system integrator, will install adaptive traffic control system, traffic violation detection and management, variable messaging system, centralised command and control centre incident detection system, video management and analytics, vehicle counting, automatic number plate recognition system and red light violation detection system at 171 junctions in Nagpur city. The project will be operational within 15 months. Keltron will undertake the design, coordination, day-to-day operation and maintenance of the integrated and intelligent traffic management systems for a period of five years.

The project will be implemented by making full use of existing systems as part of Nagpur Smart City. This will help reduce infrastructure costs significantly. Another feature of the project is sensor-based traffic signal systems. Sensor-based operation of 165 traffic signals can be useful in emergency traffic situations. Sensor systems are helpful in controlling and adjusting traffic according to traffic congestion. The project is being implemented by the Keltron Traffic Signal Division at Manvila, Thiruvananthapuram.

