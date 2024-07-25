ADVERTISEMENT

Keltron bags ₹17 crore order from defence sector

Published - July 25, 2024 06:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (Keltron) has bagged an order for the manufacture of transducer elements for the defence sector, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said on Thursday.

Keltron’s subsidiary company at Kuttipuram, Keltron Electro Ceramics Ltd (KECL), received the ₹17 crore order via Bharat Electronics Ltd for manufacturing transducer elements for sonars on the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft of the Indian Navy.

This is the biggest order that KECL has received from the defence electronics sector, Mr. Rajeeve said. KECL will supply over 2,000 transducer elements.

Transducers, devices that convert one form of energy into another, are integral to hydrophones that are used underwater to detect or record sounds. KECL is a vital public sector unit engaged in the development of transducers in the country. Consistent orders from the defence sector proves Keltron’s technical prowess in the sector, Mr. Rajeeve said.

