GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keltron bags ₹17 crore order from defence sector

Published - July 25, 2024 06:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (Keltron) has bagged an order for the manufacture of transducer elements for the defence sector, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said on Thursday.

Keltron’s subsidiary company at Kuttipuram, Keltron Electro Ceramics Ltd (KECL), received the ₹17 crore order via Bharat Electronics Ltd for manufacturing transducer elements for sonars on the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft of the Indian Navy.

This is the biggest order that KECL has received from the defence electronics sector, Mr. Rajeeve said. KECL will supply over 2,000 transducer elements.

Transducers, devices that convert one form of energy into another, are integral to hydrophones that are used underwater to detect or record sounds. KECL is a vital public sector unit engaged in the development of transducers in the country. Consistent orders from the defence sector proves Keltron’s technical prowess in the sector, Mr. Rajeeve said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.