GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keltron bags ₹1,000-crore education sector order from Tamil Nadu

Keltron’s tasks include ₹519-crore work to establish command and control systems for 7,985 schools and 8,209 hi-tech IT labs and their maintenance and ₹455-crore work for establishing 22,931 smart classrooms in schools in Tamil Nadu

March 20, 2024 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The hi-tech labs involve desktop computers, web cameras, indoor IP cameras, 5KVa UPS, internet router and network connectivity, says Keltron. (image for representational purposes)

The hi-tech labs involve desktop computers, web cameras, indoor IP cameras, 5KVa UPS, internet router and network connectivity, says Keltron. (image for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation’s, or Keltron, IT Business Group has bagged orders worth more than ₹1,000 crore from Tamil Nadu government through the competitive bidding route.

Keltron’s tasks include ₹519-crore work to establish command and control systems for 7,985 schools and 8,209 hi-tech IT labs and their maintenance and ₹455-crore work for establishing 22,931 smart classrooms in various schools in Tamil Nadu. Another work includes ₹101-crore contract to supply 79,723 tablet computers for the use of teachers in primary schools, said a press release here on March 20 (Wednesday).

The hi-tech labs involve desktop computers, web cameras, indoor IP cameras, 5KVa UPS, internet router and network connectivity. These labs are maintained through a centrally coordinated network, and Keltron will also maintain the facilities over five years.

The smart classes comprise laptop computers, projectors, USB multimedia speakers and interactive boards. The classrooms have been given five-year onsite warranty and services by Keltron.

Modernisation of classrooms in Kerala

Keltron is also modernising classrooms as part of a Statewide effort in Kerala. The company has about 12 years of experience in smart classrooms.

The smart classrooms are set up according to the specifications provided by the Directorate of Public Instruction. Keltron is also taking care of the requirements of the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) programme, it said.

Keltron’s experience in Kerala has helped it bag the Tamil Nadu contracts. The company under the Kerala Industries department had also bagged ₹168-crore order from the Government of Odisha to set up smart classrooms, the release added.

Related Topics

Kerala / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.