KELSA to offer free legal aid to landslide victims

Published - September 01, 2024 01:43 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The high-tech minibus acquired by KELSA for offering legal services in Wayanad.

 

The Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) is planning to use the high-tech minibus acquired by it in connection with the E-Court/E-Seva project and assigned to Idukki district, for offering legal services in Wayanad for a month from September 2, a communication said.

The aim is to provide a legal services clinic in Meppadi panchayat, which is reeling under the impact of a landslide in end-July. The bus will travel mainly to rehabilitation centres to provide free legal services to the victims and potential litigants. The project will be carried out in collaboration with the district administration and local bodies.

