Keezhattur situation sends shock waves among officials

The detection of COVID-19 in an 85-year-old man at Kariyamad in Keezhattur panchayat in Malappuram on Thursday has sent shock waves among health workers and people in the region.

The man is believed to have contracted the disease from his son who returned from Jeddah after Umra pilgrimage on March 11. Although the Umra returnee was advised home quarantine, he is found to have grossly violated the restrictions.

He reportedly attended a prayer congregation held in Anakkayam panchayat and met several other people. He is also reported to have boasted his ‘quarantine status’ at his meetings.

District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem said that stern action would be taken against him for jumping the quarantine and for spreading the disease. He said making his route map was hard as he visited several places and met many people.

His father, who was tested positive for COVID-19, too had interacted with several people. A ‘spiritual healer’, the octogenarian is learnt to have had regular visitors at his house until he fell ill a few days ago. The behaviour of the son and the father has given shudders to the district administration, which is planning to impose a complete shutdown in Keezhattur panchayat. The Health authorities warned the people of Keezhattur and neighbouring areas to exercise extreme caution in the coming days. Officials said the blood samples of a few persons who interacted with the son-father duo would be tested. If the virus spread has taken place in Keezhattur, as feared by the Health authorities, the region has the potential to outsmart Kasaragod in being ominous.

District Collector Jafer Malik said here that anyone showing symptoms of the disease should not go to hospital. Instead, they should contact the control room at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253, and abide by the guidelines.

Meanwhile, 858 more people were placed under quarantine in different parts of the district on Friday. The district has currently 14,794 people in quarantine. All but 100 of them are in self-quarantine.