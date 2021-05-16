Keerithodu bids adieu to Soumya

She was killed in a missile attack in Israel

The village of Keerithodu in Idukki on Sunday bid a tearful adieu to Soumya Santhosh who was killed in a missile attack in Israel.

Her body was brought to the village on Saturday night and was placed for the public to pay homage till noon. People from all walks of life paid their last respects to her.

District Collector H. Dinesan placed a wreath on behalf of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Israel Consul General Johnatan Sadka reached Keerithodu to pay homage to Soumya. He said that the people in Israel considered Soumya an angel. This was a very complicated time for all, he said. “Soumya was a victim of terrorism. It was an unbelievable loss to the family and her son. The Israel government will provide all support to the family,” he said.

The funeral was held at Keerithodu Nitya Sahaya Matha Church at 2 p.m. Idukki Bishop Mar John Nellikkunnel led the funeral service. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Kerala Janapaksham leader P.C. George and Idukki district panchayat president Gigi K. Philip attended the funeral.

Mr. Kuriakose said that the State government failed in adequately providing last respects to the woman who lost her life in a foreign country. No single representative of the State government attended the funeral or paid respect to the family. No one from the government was there to take over the body at Nedumbassery airport, he said. “The District Collector attended the funeral as a representative of the Governor,” he said.