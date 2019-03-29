Keeping an eye on paid news during Lok Sabha polls

In a room in the District Collectorate, a couple of youngsters, pen and paper in hand, gaze at four television screens screening news bulletins. Some others pore over newspapers, scroll through Facebook and Twitter, or listen to radio through earphones.

They are part of a 16-member team that has been at work since March 12 to check paid news in media in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The team, comprising mostly journalism and mass communication students and former students and District Information Office employees, works in two shifts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to screen print, visual, and new media to check their misuse for political gains.

Every day at 9 a.m., the team comes together to collect news related to elections in the Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal Lok Sabha segments in the district, makes a report, and sends copies to the District Information Office, while maintaining a copy for themselves.

Then, it is on to the day’s work – keeping a strict watch on content favourable to any party or leader on television channels, and if any, note it down on a data sheet, says Anusha V.S., a team member.

The team stresses the need to remain alert to paid news as it may affect the prospects of candidates. While poring over newspaper reports with a fine tooth comb isn’t easy, social media poses its own challenges as it evolves rapidly, they say.

For journalism students, the media monitoring cell is an opportunity to understand at close quarters news and its aspects and a good stepping stone to a career in the media.

Amritha S., another team member, says they expect work to pick up in days to come with electioneering gaining momentum. She is looking forward to the experience and learning on the job, short though it may be.

District Information Office employees said they need to monitor any reports seen to be favouring any party or leader. Reports are then sent to the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee chaired by the District Collector and a decision is taken by the committee. Print, visual, online media, new media, and even cartoons are monitored.