Keep vigil againt fake job offering to Cambodia, says MEA

April 25, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has warned Indian job seekers against fake agents offering jobs to Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries. These agents are recruiting candidates through Indian agents to work for scamming companies involved in cybercrime.

MEA has advised that all Indian nationals seeking employment in these countries should only travel through recruitment agencies approved by the MEA. Such job seekers can contact the Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh via email at cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in or visa.phnompenh@mea.gov.in, said a release issued by the MEA on Thursday.

