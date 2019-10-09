Keep online time in line

Harish (name changed), a Plus Two student from Kozhikode, turns violent every time his parents try to take the mobile phone away from him and ask him to study.

This 17-year-old is one among the thousands of children who like to get hooked to the internet and dislike being turned away from it. Parents often complain that excessive internet use is leading to sleep disorders and affecting studies.

“Many parents are now approaching psychiatrists saying that their children are on internet for long and that is affecting their behaviour. The issue is more common in urban centres, among families where there are no restrictions, and among children with an impulsive character,” says Jithin Joseph, Resident in Psychiatry, Government Mental Health Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

Instant reward

Dr. Joseph points out that the prospect of instant reward could be among the reasons why children are spending too much time on internet.

“The likes and favourable comments they may get if they post a picture or a video on social media are an example,” he says. However, there is no point in banning the usage as the medium has many advantages. Parents and teachers should ensure that internet usage is not affecting their behaviour, studies, and social relations, Dr. Joseph says.

Family media plan

Doctors here are yet to frame any guidelines for responsible internet usage though Western countries have begun efforts in that direction, such as enforcing screen time. For example, the American Academy of Paediatrics has advised parents and caregivers to develop a family media plan that takes into account the health, education and entertainment needs of each child as well as the whole family. Parents need to mentor their children for effective media use, and teach them how to use it as a tool to learn, create and connect. The academy has suggested that children younger than 18 months should be allowed to use screen media only for video chatting. Parents of children in the age group of 18 to 24 months should choose high-quality programmes and watch them with their children to help them understand what they are seeing. Screen use should be limited to an hour a day for children in the 2-5 age group. The parents should co-view the media with their children to help them understand what they are seeing and apply it to the world around them.

For children aged six and older, consistent limits should be placed on the time spent on media, and the types of media, and ensure that the media does not affect sleep, physical activity and other behaviours essential to health.

Media-free times

Media-free times should be designated together, such as dinner or driving, and media-free locations at home, such as bedrooms. There should be ongoing communication about online citizenship and safety, including treating others with respect online and offline, the academy guidelines say.

“Excessive internet usage need not be termed an abnormal behaviour unless it is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. There should be proper mechanisms at home and in schools for responsible use of the medium. Behavioural therapies will help improve their condition,” Dr. Joseph adds.

A.S. Jayanth